'Peaky Blinders S6', 'Ms Marvel' To 'Hustle': Films, TV Shows To Watch On OTT This Weekend

The weekend is almost here and it's time to binge-watch the latest web shows and films that got released on OTT platforms recently. From Peaky Blinders Season 6, and The Broken News to Hustle, here is the list of a host of new shows and films that you can watch in this weekend:

PEAKY BLINDERS (SEASON-6)

Helmed by David Caffrey and Tim Mielants, the hit show, Peaky Blinders, stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role of Tommy Shelby. The weekend is almost here and so is the 6th season of the highly-anticipated show which is now available on the OTT giant, Netflix.

THE BROKEN NEWS

The Broken News will see the rivalry between two Mumbai-based news channels - Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7 News. The show will also star Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana and Kiran Kumar in pivotal roles. The 10-episode series, which is created by Vinay Waikul, is streaming on Zee5.

Hustle

Adam Sandler's Hustle is currently streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. The film sees the actor take on the lead role alongside Queen Latifah, who will play his wife in the movie. Apart from the duo, the film will also see Heidi Gardner, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Robert Duvall, Tobias Harris and others in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Jeremiah Zagar and also includes LeBron James as the producer under the banner of The SpringHill Company.

Ms Marvel

Based on the Marvel Comics featuring the character Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel, the series got released on Disney Plus on June 8, 2022. The new series revolves around a 16-year-old Pakistani-American high school student from Jersey City who is fascinated by superheroes and attempting to fit in with her peers.

Code M Season 2

Jennifer Winget plays the lead role of Major Monica Mehra in the much-anticipated show which got released on June 9 on Voot. So, you can watch the latest episodes of Code M on the Voot platform.

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

As June is the Pride Month, Netflix has greenlit Stand Out: The Documentary which is based on the history of LGBTQ stand-up comedy. The documentary got premiered on Netflix on June 9.

