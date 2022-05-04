After the duo, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian appeared together holding hands at the Met Gala red carpet 2022, the fans went gaga over their chemistry. On the other hand, DL Hughley, an American actor and comedian recently reacted to Pete Davidson's new tattoo for his beau Kim Kardashian.

As the fans recently watched the star-studded Met Gala 2022 with numerous artists arriving in style flaunting their snazzy outfits, they were stunned by the dazzling arrival of Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian was seen dazzling in a 60-years-old Marilyn Monroe sleeveless golden glittery gown while her beau Pete stunned in a black and white suit.

DL Hughley slams Pete Davidson for his new tattoo

According to TMZ, DL Hughley, best known as the original host of BET's ComicView, recently reacted to Pete Davidson's new tattoo for his beau Kim Kardashian that consisted of the initials of the supermodel along with her and Kanye West's four kids. The tattoo seems to read, "KNSCP" which may indicate the names Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Speaking about the same, DL Hughley stated that the tattoo was highly inappropriate while stating how the Kim was his woman and the kids were of Kanye West. "It’s his body, it’s his woman, those are Kanye’s kids. That would piss me off. If you put my kids—and I got my kids tattooed on me—but if you did that…look, look, they’ll always be mine."

Furthermore, DL Hughley also stated how this act would seem more outrageous if he were in Kanye West's position. "And now, to me, the father’s alive, he’s a good father, he’s taking care of his kids, I don’t understand what that is all about. It’s none of my business but if you tattooed my kids on your neck, I’d have something to say about it," he added.

American comedian Pete Davidson turned out to be a good and supportive boyfriend after he was spotted standing beside girlfriend Kim Kardashian in court. During the legal trial, Kim recently received support from none other than her boyfriend Davidson who turned up at court during the latest session.

Image: AP