RK Laxman, who was known for his cartoon creation, The Common Man, chronicled Indian social-political history and regaled millions of readers. After working for nearly seven decades, he passed away in January 2015 in Pune at the age of 93. Today on his 100th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the versatile cartoonist and lauded his work that even inspires many.

PM Modi penned a heartfelt tribute to iconic cartoonist RK Laxman on his 100th birth anniversary and how he conveyed social-political realities through his cartoons. “On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the versatile RK Laxman. Through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times. Sharing a speech from 2018, when I had released the book, 'Timeless Laxman'", he tweeted.

PM Modi remembers cartoonist RK Laxman on birth anniversary

Along with the note, the politician also shared a beloved memory of the legendary cartoonist in the form of a video featuring his speech from 2018 when he released the book 'Timeless Laxman'. India's most celebrated cartoonist, also known as 'The 'Pied Piper of Delhi', had passed away due to multi-organ failure.

On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the versatile RK Laxman. Through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times. Sharing a speech from 2018, when I had released the book, ‘Timeless Laxman.’ https://t.co/S0srPeZ4hL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2021

Laxman, whose artwork also includes sketches from the TV show 'Malgudi Days', written by his brother RK Narayan, kick-started his career as a cartoonist by doing part-time jobs for local newspapers and magazines. Later, he joined a leading media publication and began his daily comic strip 'You Said it'.

Born in Mysore on October 24, 1921, Rasipuram Krishnaswami Laxman was the youngest of seven siblings one of whom was RK Narayan, the renowned novelist. His father was a school headmaster while his mother was a homemaker. At an early age, the ace cartoonist developed an affinity for drawing and was fascinated by the illustrations in magazines such as The Strand, Punch, Bystander, and Wide World. Later, he gave wings to his passion for drawing on his own where he started painting on the floors, walls, and doors of the house. He has been a recipient of several accolades and awards, including the Padma Bhushan in 1973; the Ramon Magsaysay Award, the Asian equivalent of the Nobel Prize, in 1984. In 2005, he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan for his works.

IMAGE: PTI