PM Modi Praises Tanzanian Siblings Kili And Neema Paul On 'Mann Ki Baat'; Here's Why

PM Modi hailed Tanzanian siblings Kili Paul-Neema on 'Mann Ki Baat' after the Indian Embassy in Tanzania honoured them for their talent.

Joel Kurian
Tanzanian siblings Kili Paul and Neema Paul have been going viral for their reels on Bollywood songs, funny Hindi dialogues and a rendition of the National Anthem on Republic Day. The duo was also honoured for their work by the Indian Embassy in Tanzania. In another indication of their popularity, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged their work that has fetched millions of views and followers. 

The leader mentioned the creative sibling duo during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show on Sunday.  The Prime Minister shared that their videos were a symbol of the rich Indian culture and mentioned some of the videos like the National Anthem, and a tribute to late singing legend Lata Mangeshkar. He also praised them for the effort they were putting behind their lip-syncing to songs and dialogues and highlighted their passion for Indian music. 

PM Narendra Modi praises Tanzanian sibling duo Kili Paul & Nema Paul in 'Mann Ki Baat'

In the address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Talking about Indian culture and rich heritage, I would like to introduce you to two people on 'Mann Ki Baat.' Nowadays, Kili Paul and his sister Neema have been in the news on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and I am sure you too might have heard of them. They have intense passion for Indian music, and this craze has made them popular. Through their li-syncing, we can understand how much hard work they are putting into it." 

"On Republic Day, a video of them singing the National Anthem had gone viral. They had also given a heartfelt tribute to Lata Didi by singing her song. The Indian Embassy had even honoured them," he added.

 

Kili Paul and Neema Paul go viral for their India-based videos 

Kili had shared earlier this week images from the meeting with the High Commissioner of India in Tanzania. He extended his gratitude and love to his Indian fans and shared that he would have been able to achieve this popularity without them. He also promised that there was more to come.  

READ | Kili Paul's latest video lip-syncing Ranbir's 'Channa Mereya' wins netizens' hearts; Watch
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Right from the '90s songs of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik to the recent Oo Antava, the artists have numerous videos of them lip-syncing in Hindi and other Indian languages.

Kili has 2.6 million followers, and most of their recent videos have crossed the 1-million mark with some like the Agar Tum Mil Jao, Pushpa dialogue getting over 39 million views. 

