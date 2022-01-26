The entire nation is immersed in the celebration of Republic Day as many have taken to their social media handles to extend wishes on the occasion. However, the proud citizens of India are not the only ones observing the day as the latest video from a pair of Tanzania siblings proves that the patriotic spirit of Indian citizens has travelled overseas. The siblings are known for their exceptional lip-synching skills on Bollywood songs.

Tanzania siblings mark Republic Day

Taking to their Instagram handle with the username Kili Paul, the siblings are seen standing in a straight position with a hand on their chest as a sign of respect. They proceeded to skilfully lip-synch the national anthem of India, Jana Gana Mana, to observe Republic Day celebrated in the country on January 26. Known for their large following in India, the siblings shared the post with the caption, ''Happy Public day India🇮🇳🇮🇳 JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️ #kilipaul #india #tanzania #maasai #neemapaul.''

Indian netizens in the comments section appeared happy about the video as they thanked the reel artists for their tribute. One netizen wrote, ''Wow...❤️ So beautiful both you are . Love from India.'' while another wrote, ''Wao... That's so sweet''.

Kili Paul got famous after uploading several lip-synching videos to Bollywood music like Raataan Lambiyan, Dil Laga Liya Maine and more. They also hopped on the trending dance challenge from Allu Arjun's latest actioner Pushpa.

More on Republic Day celebrations

As mentioned earlier, several notable personalities from the film industry took to their social media to wish their fans on the occasion of Republic Day. Actor Varun extended his wishes by writing, ''Had the absolute honour of unfurling the National Flag on our Republic Day 🙏. when I was in school I would always see some big personality come and do this never imagined I would be asked to do Something like that. Extremely humbled. #proudindian @hilton_shillim.''

On the other hand, Preity Zinta shared a picture of her waving the Indian tricolour and wrote, ''Wishing my fellow Indians an empowering #RepublicDay! Let us continue to believe in our collective conscience, and strive to uplift & co-exist. Jai Hind.''

Image: Instagram/@kili_paul