Pooja Hegde's Stunning Bridal Outfits That You Will Want To Steal, See Pictures

The filmmakers of Pooja Hegde's upcoming movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo dropped the first lyrical track titled Butta Bomma, by singing sensation Armaan Malik, that hit a milestone in no time. The movie features Pooja Hegde, opposite Allu Arjun. Pooja is also prepping up for Jaan, alongside superstar Prabhas. Her recent film Housefull 4 saw a warm welcome at the box office. She has been quite active on social media, while she keeps her fans updated with her personal and professional whereabouts. Recently, Pooja Hegde has sported many bridal outfits, that were much loved by fans. Have a look at her bridal attire.

Pooja Hegde's bridal collection

Pooja Hegde recently sported a golden-beige lehenga for one of her shoots. Brimming with the detailed artistry, the gorgeous ensemble accentuates sheer glamour. The Jaan actor pulled off the frilly dupatta on her head with much poise. She completed her look with just one wrist accessory and left her hair to bounce naturally.

The next picture shows the Housefull 4 actor donning a bright orange lehenga for her friend's wedding. Her heavily sequined outfit also had mirror work. Pooja's thin stripped blouse had a plunging neckline. Flaunting her quirky sunglasses, Hegde completed her overall look with detailed jewellery.

Pooja Hegde wore a Manish Malhotra steel grey lehenga as she graced the latter's show as a show stopper. She captioned the picture as "runaway ready". Pooja's bridal outfit was all about floral embellishments and steely textures. Donning a closed neck ornament, she complimented her overall look with a braided neat bun.

Once again donning a Manish Malhotra outfit, Pooja Hegde caught all eyeballs. Her super-heavy attire was all about intricate embroidery and netted sheen. She went on to wear a hair braid and high heels. With a huge pair of danglers, Pooja looked flawless.

