Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi's Bridal Collection Will Leave You Love-struck

Shivangi Joshi is a household name in the industry playing the popular role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, alongside Mohsin Khan, in one of the longest-running shows on television. The actor is enjoying the prime phase of her life as her daily soap is reportedly ranking high on the bar. The makers have brought the duo to confess their feelings in the serial, which has intrigued the audience to stay tuned to it. Shivangi Joshi is also lauded for her sartorial choices. Her Instagram handle is all about her bridal wear collection and shoots. Here are the best bridal outfits from her collection.

Shivangi Joshi's bridal outfits to inspire you

Recently, Shivangi Joshi wore a beautiful lehenga at the ITA Awards night. She went on to wear a full sleeves blouse, and a fish-cut flared lehenga. Niara tied a long braid in her hair and wore nude makeup. Overall, Shivangi's pastel yellow outfit can do well for a haldi function.

Shivangi Joshi sported a bright yellow three-piece for one of her events in Kolkata. She donned a shimmery blouse and plain skirt beneath a dazzling sequin work coat. She opted for a closed neck ornament and huge danglers. Shivangi's outfit suits the sangeet event perfectly.

In the next picture, Shivangi can be seen wearing a bright red lehenga. She looks like a perfect bride, with loaded accessories and bold makeup. Joshi's red lehenga could definitely be your dream day outfit.

Once again Shivangi sported a pastel green heavy lehenga for one of her shoots. With the right bun and right accessories, her outfit glammed up even more. She wore pretty white flowers on her hair. With a huge maangtika and nose ring, Shivangi's bridal outfit looked perfect

