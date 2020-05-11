Poonam Pandey Rubbishes 'getting Arrested For Violating Lockdown' Reports; WATCH

On Monday morning, there were reports that model and actress Poonam Pandey on Sunday was booked by Mumbai Police for violating the coronvirus-induced lockdown norms, according to an official. Refuting the news reports, Pandey took to her Instagram handle on Monday evening to clarify that she was at home.

An FIR was registered against Pandey and a person accompanying her by the Marine Drive Police. She was found roaming in her high-end car at Marine Drive without any reason, he had said. Rubbishing the claims, Pandey said she was having a 'movie marathon' on Sunday night and watched three movies.

FIR details against Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay

"A case has been registered against Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act," senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath told PTI.

Poonam Pandey, 29, started her career as a model. She has worked in Bollywood as well as Telugu cinema. She was last seen playing the role of Karma D'souza in the film The Journey of Karma in 2018. The Hindi language film starred Poonam Pandey alongside Shakti Kapoor. The film was directed by Jagbir Dhaiya.

The Mumbai-based model and actor has a huge following on social media. Poonam Pandey has about 3.3 million followers on Instagram. She made headlines after she reportedly filed a complaint against Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in the Bombay High Court earlier this year.

