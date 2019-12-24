Prabhas Has Won Multiple Awards In His Career. Here's A List

Prabhas is a very well-known name not just in the South Indian film industry but also in Bollywood. Recently he starred in the Bollywood action-drama Saaho along with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor has won many accolades for his film so far. Here is a list of Prabhas's awards and nominations so far:

Prabhas's list of Awards and Nominations

YEAR AWARD CATEGORY 2018 Nominee for Filmfare Award- Telugu Film Industry Best Actor (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion) 2018 Winner of SIIMA Telugu Best Actor (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion) 2016 Nominee for Popular Award Best Actor South (Bahubali: The Begining) 2016 Nominee for Tamil Cinema Best Actor in a Leading Role (Bahubali: The Beginning) 2016 Nominee for Telugu Cinema Best Actor in a Leading Role (Bahubali: The Beginning) 2016 Nominee for Filmfare Award- Telugu Film Industry Best Actor (Bahubali: The Begining) 2014 Nominee for Filmfare Award- Telugu Film Industry Best Actor (Mirchi) 2014 Winner of Nandi Award Best Actor (Mirchi) 2014 Nominee for SIIMA Telugu Best Actor (Mirchi) 2012 Nominee for Filmfare Award- Telugu Film Industry Best Actor (Mr Perfect) 2012 Nominee for SIIMA Telugu Best Actor (Mr Perfect) 2010 Nominee for Filmfare Award- Telugu Film Industry Best Actor (Niranjan) 2006 Nominee for Filmfare Award- Telugu Film Industry Best Actor (Chatrapathi) 2005 Nominee for Filmfare Award- Telugu Film Industry Best Actor (Varsham)

Also Read: 'SAAHO': Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor's Latest Romantic Poster Becomes A Talking Point, Netizens Declare It Idyllic

Also Read: IN PICTURES | 'Up Above The World So High': 'Saaho' Pair Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Have A Gala Time Amid Shoot In Snow-capped Regions Of Austria

Prabhas's upcoming movies

Prabhas was last seen in the Bollywood movie Saaho in 2019. He starred alongside Shradhha Kapoor. Prabhas does not seem to be having any movie in his kitty at the moment except an untitled romantic drama. The movie will reportedly be directed by K.K. Radhakrishna Kumar and will also star Pooja Hedge.

Also Read: Prabhas Opens Up On His Alleged Relationship With Anushka, Says, 'if Something Was Happening, Wouldn't We Be Spotted?"

Also Read: Saaho Trailer: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Movie Promises To Be An Action Extravaganza Like None Before

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.