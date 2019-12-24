Prabhas Has Won Multiple Awards In His Career. Here's A List

Prabhas is a very well-known name not just in the South Indian film industry but also in Bollywood. Recently he starred in the Bollywood action-drama Saaho along with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor has won many accolades for his film so far. Here is a list of Prabhas's awards and nominations so far:
|YEAR
|AWARD
|CATEGORY
|2018
|Nominee for Filmfare Award- Telugu Film Industry
|
Best Actor (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion)
|2018
|Winner of SIIMA Telugu
|
Best Actor (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion)
|2016
|Nominee for Popular Award
|
Best Actor South (Bahubali: The Begining)
|2016
|Nominee for Tamil Cinema
|
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Bahubali: The Beginning)
|2016
|Nominee for Telugu Cinema
|
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Bahubali: The Beginning)
|2016
|Nominee for Filmfare Award- Telugu Film Industry
|
Best Actor (Bahubali: The Begining)
|2014
|Nominee for Filmfare Award- Telugu Film Industry
|
Best Actor (Mirchi)
|2014
|Winner of Nandi Award
|
Best Actor (Mirchi)
|2014
|Nominee for SIIMA Telugu
|
Best Actor (Mirchi)
|2012
|Nominee for Filmfare Award- Telugu Film Industry
|
Best Actor (Mr Perfect)
|2012
|Nominee for SIIMA Telugu
|
Best Actor (Mr Perfect)
|2010
|Nominee for Filmfare Award- Telugu Film Industry
|
Best Actor (Niranjan)
|2006
|Nominee for Filmfare Award- Telugu Film Industry
|
Best Actor (Chatrapathi)
|2005
|Nominee for Filmfare Award- Telugu Film Industry
|
Best Actor (Varsham)
Prabhas was last seen in the Bollywood movie Saaho in 2019. He starred alongside Shradhha Kapoor. Prabhas does not seem to be having any movie in his kitty at the moment except an untitled romantic drama. The movie will reportedly be directed by K.K. Radhakrishna Kumar and will also star Pooja Hedge.
