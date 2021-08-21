Priyanka Chopra Sends 'customized Cake' To Hubby Nick Jonas To Wish Him For Ongoing Tour

Priyanka Chopra sends a surprise customized cake for her husband, Nick Jonas, to wish him for his ongoing tour. The singer, along with his band, is currently on the wheels performing in Las Vegas' Park Theatre, Chula Vista and Mountain View. Known for flaunting their love online, the couple engaged in a sweet interaction on Instagram making their fans swoon over their loving bond.

Priyanka Chopra sends cake to hubby

The Spaceman singer took to his Instagram to share a snap of the customized cake sent by his wife Priyanka Chopra while on the tour. The colourful sprinkle covered cake had the poster of 'Remember This Tour' where Nick and Kevin Jonas can be seen posing while Joe is captured falling down. Jonas shared the snap by writing, ''Thanks, Priyanka Chopra. You're the best. Wish you were''. Priyanka Chopra is currently stationed in London for her shooting schedules while Nick Jonas is in Las Vegas for the first day of his tour.

Chopra was quick to reply to her husband via social media by reposting his snap and wishing him for his tour. She wrote, ''I love you baby. This tour will be the one to remember. #Rememberthis''.

Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour

Hyping up their fans for their latest tour, the band of brothers consisting of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, took to their respective social media handle to share snaps from the tour. Commenced on August 21 in Las Vegas, the tour will end on September 14 in DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston. The tour will also present a special guest, Roses singer Kelsea Ballerini.

More on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The couple got married in 2018 in a lavish wedding in Hindu as well as in Christian traditions. They officially tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur amidst star-studded attendees. On the work front, while Jonas completes his touring, Chopra is all set to appear in numerous projects like Text For You, Citadel, Tulia and the next Hindi film titled Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

IMAGE- AP