The J Sisters Are Back! Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner Spotted At A Night Out In Vegas

Striking a pose with their girl gang, Priyanka Chopra and sister-in-law Sophie Turner are back in action. Taken during the bachelorette party of Helena Cassilly, the duo can be seen having a swell time. With Priyanka can be seen seated on the floor with two others, Sophie is standing behind her all in smiles.

The J sisters are back!

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner celebrated the new year along with their husbands Nick and Joe Jonas. They were also joined by the third Jonas couple, Kevin and Danielle. Videos and pictures of the same went up viral on the internet and fans can't stop gushing about their flawless romance. They were present in Florida for a Jonas Brothers concert.

When the Jonas Brothers, Nick, Joe, and Kevin, were busy with their musical tour Happiness Begins, their wives, actresses Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner were building a whole new bond. They are usually seen together cheering for their husbands from the audience. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December last year. They had a three-day extravagant marriage with rituals ranging from Mehndi to Sangeet. Both the families were seen in traditional attire whole-heartedly participating in the rituals. Priyanka and Sophie have been seen together since.

Priyanka Chopra who has worked on a number of Hollywood ventures is now roped for Robert Rodriguez's Netflix feature We Can Be Heroes where she will be sharing screen space with Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, and Boyd Holbrook. Sophie Turner, on the other hand starred in Dark Pheonix, and is yet to announce her future project.

