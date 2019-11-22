The Debate
Grammy 2020: Sophie Turner Reacts To Nick Jonas' Nomination For 'Sucker', Shares Post

Bollywood News

The Recording Academy has announced that ace artists like Nick Jonas, Lizzo and Lil Nas X have made it to the nominee's list of Grammy 2020; Read more details

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
nick Jonas

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 62nd Grammy Awards. Expected to be held in January 2020, the Recording Academy took their official social media handles to announce that ace artists like Nick Jonas, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, among many others, have made it to the list of nominees for the prestigious, Grammy Awards. The Jonas Brothers have been nominated in the ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ category for their comeback single Sucker for the Grammys 2020. While fans have been busy congratulating the Jonas brothers on their achievement, celebrities too, have chimed in to appreciate Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas on their milestone. Here are how some celebrities reacted to the Jonas brother’s nomination.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: Ahead Of Their Anniversary, A Timeline Of Their Love Story

Celebrities react to Jonas brother’s achievement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas's wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her official Instagram handle to congratulate Nick on his achievement. Sharing a rehearsal video of the popular American brand, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was proud of the Jonas Brother’s achievement. Take a look:

Also Read | Nick Jonas' Hilarious Claim On Using Priyanka's Make-up Products Has Internet Laughing

Sophie Turner 

Sophie Turner, on Instagram, shared a series of pictures of Jonas brother's hit album, Sucker. In the picture shared, Sophie Turner shared an 'Oh my God yass' emoticon. Take a look:

sophie turner

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra: Best Challenges On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Nick Jonas's heartfelt note

Expressing gratitude towards fans and loved-ones, Nick Jonas recently shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. In the picture shared, Nick Jonas revealed that exactly a year ago, Sucker album climbed its way to the top on Billboard Top 200. The singer revealed, since then, he has been a part of more than 70 tours across the globe, which changed his life.  Apart from thanking fans for showering love on the album, Nick Jonas also thanked Ryan Tedder and Frank Dukes for contributing to his success. Take a look at Nick's Instagram post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Is Now The World's Favourite Desi Girl - Here's How

 

 

Published:
