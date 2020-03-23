Ritesh Sidhwani Slams 'WhatsApp Medical College' For Declaring Kin COVID-positive; Updates

Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani has slammed several who have allegedly sent him "insensitive" messages on WhatsApp about his niece for undergoing Coronavirus tests. Posting a lengthy message on social media, Sidhwani informed that his niece had recently returned from London and as per rules, the producer took her to Kasturba Hospital after she developed a fever and cough. And, while the results turned out to be negative, the producer claimed that people had already started spreading rumours about her health.

"But while the medical report was still awaited, a certain WhatsApp Medical College had already declared her positive. And they don’t just reveal her identity but also spell out where she resided", he wrote.

He further lashed out at the 'so-called friends and neighbors' who don't care about the privacy of a 'little girl'. "There's no advise on not stigmatising anyone even if they test positive", he fumed. Read his entire post below-

The producer further informed that his niece has now been tested negative for coronavirus but she will still be taking “precautionary measures” for the next two weeks. He then went on to thank BMC for the 'exemplary work' done by doctors and staff ay Kasturba Hospital in taking extraordinary care of people who are visiting the premises for the test.

Meanwhile, Riteish then shared a picture of him and his family playing board games amid self-isolation. “Home is where health is & this time, not just for you & your family but the whole city & the whole country! Join the #JantaCurfew tomorrow, host your health at home & avoid unwanted guests like #CoronaVirus in your lives.”

