Pulkit Samrat And Ritesh Sidhwani Hint Towards Making Third Part Of Fukrey

Pulkit Samrat is currently enjoying the success of Pagalpanti at the box-office. He has been known for his works in the Fukery movie series. Recently, after two years of Fukrey Returns’ box-office release, Pulkit Samrat and Ritesh Sidhwani have hinted towards the third Fukrey movie. Here are all the details surrounding that story till now:

The Makers just needed to announce it, and what better time than Fukrey Returns’ release date

In a friendly banter on social media, both Pulkit Samrat and Ritesh Sidhwani have confirmed about a revisit to the Fukrey series with Fukrey 3. While talking about two years of Fukrey Returns, both the Bollywood celebrities hinted towards the possibility of Fukrey 3. According to reports, the makers were already working on Fukrey 3 for quite some time. They just needed the perfect opportunity to announce it to the public. The makers made it official on the same day when Fukrey Returns hit the theatres two years back.

The announcement was a result of Varun Sharma sharing a video featuring fans watching Fukrey Returns at a single screen movie theatre in Mumbai. Pulkit tagged the makers to Varun’s video and asked about Fukrey 3. To which, Ritesh Sidhwani replied saying that Fukrey 3 has been planned for 2020. Thus the team will be coming back with yet another installment to their successful Fukrey movie series next year towards the end.

Fukrey movies

Fukrey is a Bollywood movie series that started with the 2013 movie titled Fukrey. The film saw success at the box-office. Fukrey Returns was released to the box-office 8 December 2018. The leading cast of Fukrey features Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha. Ritesh Sidhwani has produced the Fukrey series under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

