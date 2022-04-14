Puthandu 2022: Happy Tamil New Year Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages, GIFs And Status

Tamil New Year, also known as Puthandu falls on April 14, and is a public holiday in Tamil Nadu. The festival is also called 'Chittirai Vishnu'. In Kerala, it is celebrated as Vishu, in Orissa as Pana Sankranti, in West Bengal as Poila Boishak, in Assam as Bihu and in Punjab this day is observed as Vaisakhi.

As the joyous festival is around the corner, here we bring you Puthandu 2022 wishes, messages, quotes, images and more to share with your loved ones.

Puthandu 2022 Wishes:

Maybe this new year is going to be the one that fulfils all your dreams, so start it with a joyful soul. Here's wishing you a prosperous Tamil New Year.

Celebrate the day with zeal and enthusiasm as it is the time to welcome the new year. Happy Tamil New Year.

Let this New Year take away all your worries. Wishing you and your family a healthy and wealthy life. Happy Tamil New Year.

I wish that you and your family are blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life. Have a great Tamil New Year.

Puthandu 2022 Images:

Puthandu, 2022 Greetings and messages:

Sending warm wishes and love on the occasion of Puthandu. Happy Tamil New Year.

Puthandu Vazthukal to you and your family.

Wishing a warm Puthandu Vazthukal to all my dear friends.

Let the Tamil New Year bring you joy and prosperity and fill your days with sweet memories. Happy Tamil New Year.

May this New Year bring joy and success in your life. Puthandu Vazthukal.

Puthandu, 2022 Messages

Here's hoping that the new year brings lots of new and exciting opportunities in our lives. I hope it will be our year. Wishing you and your family a Happy Tamil New Year

May this year bring an abundance of joy, success, love, and prosperity to your life. Have a blessed Tamil New Year

Cheers to the Tamil New Year. May all your new resolutions be a grand success. Iniya Tamil Puthandu Nalvazhthukal

Sending you and your family warm wishes for a prosperous and Happy Tamil New Year.

Puthandu, 2022 GIFs

