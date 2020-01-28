Radhika Merchant And Shloka Mehta Ambani Give Fashion Cues To Fans; See Pics

The Ambanis seem to be all set for the wedding season and fashionistas are taking sartorial inspiration from them. The two are always seen making headlines for having an absolutely chic and classy taste. The Ambani’s are often seen dressed in impeccably gorgeous outfits by Anamika Khanna for several occasions. For an event recently, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Radhika Merchant, once again, dressed up in gorgeous outfits by the designer and the pictures are getting positive responses from fans and fashion police.

Dressed up for a party, Shloka Mehta opted for a one-shoulder mini dress in blood red with floral lace details all over. Her dress featured a stunning bow trail on the back, which gave the dress a chic look. She accessorised her dress as she wore sleek bracelets, pumps, star-adorned earrings and her engagement ring. For her glam, she opted for bold red lips, open locks, light smokey-eye with a hint of kohl, dewy make-up and fluttery eyelashes. Check out some of her pictures here.

On the other hand, Radhika Merchant opted for a blush pink off-shoulder dress with tulle details on the neckline. Her dress also featured sequin details on the torso with layered frills on the skirt. She cinched the dress with a blush pink belt featuring a bow. Radhika Merchant accessorised the outfit with a heart-shaped necklace, heart earrings and bracelets. For her glam, she left her curly locks open and opted for pink glossy lips, dewy make-up, and highlighted cheeks.

Image courtesy: Priyanka Borkar Instagram

