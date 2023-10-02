Raees Actress Mahira Khan Marries Longtime Beau Salim Karim | Watch

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who made her debut in the Indian film industry with Raees, got married to her longtime boyfriend Salim Karim recently. The actress' talent manager has offered a sneak peek inside Mahira's fairytale wedding by sharing videos on her social media handle. It is Mahira's second marriage, previously, she was married to her childhood friend, Ali Askari, in 2007.

3 things you need to know

Last year, Mahira Khan confirmed dating businessman Salim Karim while speaking to Samina Peerzada.

Mahira Khan shares a son with her ex-husband Ali Askari.

The actress is known for her roles in shows like Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare and Bin Roye, among others.

A look at Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's wedding

The couple got married in an intimate yet lavish wedding in Murree, Pakistan which was attended by their family and close friends. Mahira's manager, Anushay Talha Khan, shared videos on her Instagram handle in which Mahira is walking down the aisle. In the video, Mahira walks towards Salim while the groom, on the other hand, wipes his tears. Soon after she reaches the centre, Salim walks towards her, lifts her veil and kisses her forehead. Mahira can also be seen getting emotional and immediately wraps her arms around the groom.

For the wedding, Mahira opts for powder blue lehenga-choli, featuring a long sheer veil and trail. She accessorised her look with diamond jewellery and sported a nude makeup look. The groom, on the other hand, can be seen in a black sherwani with an icy blue turban.

Mahira Khan opens up about her broken marriage and raising her son alone

Speaking to FWhyPodacst, Mahira revealed that she got married at the age of 17 and moved to Los Angeles to stay with her husband, Ali. However, things started going south, and after the birth of her son Azlan, she realised that her marriage was not working. “Post Azu, I knew my marriage was…even prior, I think. But I think you let it go on and you love the person, who is your childhood sweetheart. But I think that was a very painful and difficult time. I was so young at the time. I had a baby, I was scared,” Daily Pakistan quoted the actress saying.