Rajinikanth On Darbar Co-star Nayanthara: She's Come A Long Way, Is More Beautiful Now

With just a month to go for the release of Darbar, the makers launched the audio at a grand event in Chennai recently. Apart from Rajinikanth being the star attraction, there were many other names, those associated with the movie, like director AR Murugadoss and others like director Shankar and Suniel Shetty, who graced the occasion. One major name associated with the movie is known to be missing from such events. It is a known fact that the lead actor of the movie, Nayanthara, does not attend promotional events. However, her absence was more than made up with Rajinikanth praising his leading lady at the audio launch. The superstar recalled how his co-star had grown professionally from the days of one of their earlier movies, Chandramukhi to do over 100 films. Rajinikanth added she looked more beautiful than those days.

READ: Darbar Motion Picture Released; Salman Khan Wishes Rajinikanth

Taking to the stage at the Darbar audio launch, Rajinikanth had words of praises for most of his team members like AR Murugadoss and music composer Anirudh Ravinchander. However, his comments on Nayanthara became a point of discussion among the fans of the two actors. The Sivaji: The Boss star said, "Chandramukhi was her second film. Now, she has done over 100 films, but she is more beautiful now."

Rajinikanth & Nayanthara

READ: Trucks Carrying Official Records Of 'Darbar Move' Reach Jammu

It was in June this year that it was announced that Rajinikanth and Nayanthara would be pairing up again in Darbar. The interesting bit is that this is the first time they are paired together in a full-fledged manner as their other collaborations like Chandramukhi, Sivaji, Kuselan, Kathanayakudu did not feature them with much screen time. While fans are still awaiting the teaser and the trailer, the release of the lyrical video of one of the tracks had given a glimpse of the lead couple. No doubt, that fans would be keen to see more of them in the run-up to the release.

READ: Rajinikanth's Upcoming Film Darbar To Be Dubbed And Released In Hindi

Darbar also stars Prateik Babbar, Dilip Tahil, Suniel Shetty and Nivetha Thomas. The movie features Rajinikanth in the role of a police officer, a role he’s doing after a long time. Meanwhile, his next film after Darbar also has been announced. On Monday, it was announced that Keerthy Suresh will pair opposite Rajinikanth.

READ: Darbar's Song Chumma Kizhi Hits 6 Million Views In 15 Hours; Fans Tag It 'unstoppable'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.