Every year on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a Rakhi on their brother's wrist that symbolises the bond they share. Raksha Bandhan becomes more enjoyable with lovely rakhis, sweets, and puja and the Hindu festival is incomplete without religious rituals. During Raksha Bandhan, prayers are offered to god and then sisters pray for the well-being of their brothers while chanting the Raksha Mantra.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date

According to Hindu Panchang, Rakhi Bandhan is on August 11. However, as per different Hindu beliefs, it can also be celebrated on two dates: August 11 and 12. It is celebrated on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month which is also known as Shravan Poornima. The full moon date of Shukla paksha will begin at 10.38 am on August 11 and it will last till 7.05 am on August 12.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Subh Muhurat

As per the Hindu Panchang, on 11th August, from 11.37 am to 12 noon there is Abhijit Muhurta and between 02.14 pm and 3 pm, there will be Vijaya muhurta. During this time, people can tie the rakhi. Moreover, Shubh Muhurat for Rakhi is between 08:51 pm to 09:12 pm on Thursday, August 11.

Meanwhile, astrologers say that since August 12 will also be Purnima Tithi, Rakhi can be tied at any time on that day. On August 11, anyone who wishes to tie a rakhi can do so, but after Bhadra time. Tying the Rakhi, giving gifts, and performing aarti, are just a few of the customs that accompany Raksha Bandhan. This is the time of year when families get closer and bonds are made stronger.

Apart from the best time to celebrate the auspicious occasion, there is also a time to avoid. Time of Bhadra must be avoided to tie the auspicious Rakhis on the wrist of the brothers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as it is considered a malignant time that must be avoided to conduct any auspicious or holy work. Bhadra prevails in the first half of the Purnima day and therefore, people should wait for it to get over before indulging in Rakhi celebrations.

(Image: Pixabay)