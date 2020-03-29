Ralph Lauren Donates $10 Million To Fight Coronavirus, Will Produce Masks And Gowns

Ralph Lauren Corporation, the American fashion company, has decided to set aside $10 million for causes related to coronavirus pandemic. In a bid to support the global response to the deadly virus outbreak, the firm has also decided to make a shift in its production and start the manufacturing of 250,000 masks and 25,000 isolation gowns in the United States. The executive chairman of the fashion brand, Ralph Lauren in a statement said that the company wanted to play it's part and support one another during the coronavirus crisis.

The 80-year-old in a statement said, “At the heart of our company, there has always been a spirit of togetherness that inspires our creativity, our confidence and most importantly our support for one another. In the past weeks and months, that spirit has never wavered”.

According to international media reports, the donation by Ralph Lauren will be split among four charitable organisations. One portion of the sum will reportedly provide financial grants to help Ralph Lauren employees impacted by the coronavirus. Another portion will be donated to the World Health Organisation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as to the company’s Pink Pony Fund for cancer research.

Highest number of coronavirus cases

Lauren’s donation comes after the US overtook China with most coronavirus cases in the world. Currently, the US has more than 123,000 confirmed cases and the deadly virus has even claimed nearly 2,229 lives in the country.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has said on March 25 that the United States has the potential to become the new epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak due to a ‘very large acceleration in infections’ in the country. The crisis due to the pandemic has prompted more governors to join states ordering all citizens to stay at home and practice social distancing. Another WHO official has also said that in order to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak, just lockdowns are ‘not enough’.

