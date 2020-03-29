United States: Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 2,000, More Than 1,23,00 Infected

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 6,00,000 people across the world and the death toll from the virus crossed 30,000 globally. According to reports, the death toll in the United States has recently crossed 2,000. The state of New York has become the epicentre of the virus in the United States.

As per reports, New York has reported more than 53,000 coronavirus cases which are almost half of the 123,750 cases reported in the United States. On March 28, New York reported 155 new coronavirus related deaths taking the death toll in New York to 617. Neighbouring New Jersey has also reported more than 11,100 coronavirus cases.

Governor Cuomo questions Trump

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has recently dismissed suggestions made by US President Donald Trump about an enforceable quarantine in the New York City Metro area. As per reports, Cumo said that he believes that such a measure will not achieve anything from a medical point of view. Trump reportedly said on Saturday that he is considering an enforceable quarantine "maybe for a short period of time" in the New York City Metro Area due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases. The New York City Metro Area comprises of New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut.

‘Very large acceleration in infections’

According to international media reports, the US federal government currently has approximately 10,000 ventilators and more than 100,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country. The deadly virus has even claimed almost 1,700 lives in the region. With soaring numbers of infected cases, Trump also said that his administration is taking new action to ensure that America has the medical resources and equipment needed to fight the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has said that the US has the potential to become the new epicentre due to a ‘very large acceleration in infections’ in the country. WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said, “United Nations health agency is now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the US. So it does have that potential. We cannot say that is the case yet but it does have that potential”. She added that the US has a “very large outbreak and an outbreak that is increasing in intensity”.

(With PTI inputs) (Image Credits: AP)