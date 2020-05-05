Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia Campaigned For BJP, Shares Pics From Her Days Of Election

Ramayan's Sita, Dipika Chikhlia, took to her Twitter handle and shared some pictures of her days of campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Dipika who was popular as a religious icon won the elections as a Member of Parliament in the Indian Lok Sabha from Baroda constituency in 1991 as a BJP candidate.

On Tuesday, the actor tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet and shared the pictures where she can be seen delivering a speech. A fan in the comments section shared a bunch of other pictures of Dipika from her rally and with PM Modi.

Ramayan sets world record, becomes most viewed entertainment program globally

Aired again after 33 Years, Ramayan has set a world record by becoming the highest viewed entertainment program globally. The re-telecast of the TV show started on Doordarshan National in March soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

DD National said on April 16, 7.7 crore people across the globe watched the show.

"Rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April," DD National posted on official Twitter handle.

Thanks to all our viewers! #RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD! Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally, another tweet read. Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and acquired a cult status over the years.

The show featured Arun Govil as Rama, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. It also starred veteran actors Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman. Ramayan concluded the rerun on April 18 and it was followed by the retelecast of Uttar Ramayan.

