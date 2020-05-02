Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia Thinks Re-run Is Popular Due To Show's Original Success

Amid the Coronavirus, in an attempt to keep people at their homes, Doordarshan announced the retelecast of one of their most popular shows, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Re-telecast after about three decades, the show still managed to garner heavy viewership and has become the most watch-watched entertainment show in the world. Ramayan's Sita, Dipika Chikhlia, is overjoyed with the love that the show has received once again.

When asked what she thinks the reason is behind the show's success, Dipika Chikhlia said that she has not analysed it. She said that she is not the type of person who sits down and analyses things. Adding the immediate thing she could think of, the actor said that Ramayan always had a story and a background and always had a legacy and an era. Chikhlia recalled that when people started watching the show, she would get messages that they are also a part of the legacy and the magic now.

Dipika Chikhlia added that she thinks the first kick-off was the word of mouth that people loved the show 30 years ago. The actor thinks that people started believing in the show's magic once they started watching it. Chikhlia added that the series already had a name for itself and thinks that the re-run rode on the back of the original success of Ramayan.

WORLD RECORD!!

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/hCVSggyqIE — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 30, 2020

The official handle of Doordarshan tweeted on Thursday announcing the viewership record for the Ramayan fans. According to reports, the show has overtaken the viewership record of the popular English drama, Game of Thrones. Dipika Chikhlia feels that the magic created 30 years ago has helped make the re-run very successful.

Dipika Chikhlia told a news agency that she is overjoyed that Ramayan has overtaken Game of Thrones. She said that she thought GOT was the one show that everyone has watched and was really happy when she found out that it was overtaken by Ramayan. The actor said that it was a piece of great news.

