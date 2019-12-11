Rana Daggubati's Grandfather Would Have Scolded Him For Not Acting With Uncle Venkatesh

South superstars Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in their upcoming movie Venky Mama. The movie is helmed by KS Ravindra. The movie is a comedy-drama which will release on December 13, 2019. Venky Mama will also feature Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput in lead roles. The makers of the movie had organised a musical night for the fans ahead of the film's release. At the function, Rana Daggubati spoke on how he feels because he is not working with his uncle Venkatesh. Read here.

Rana Daggubati on not acting with uncle Venkatesh

The movie Venky Mana is produced by Rana’s father Suresh Babu and Rana was seen alongside his father and uncle at the event. At the event, he spoke on how his grandfather would have shouted at him if he was alive. Adding to this revelation, he added that his grandfather would have been happy with Rana’s father, uncle Venkatesh, and Chaitanya as they all are working together. But his grandfather would have shouted at him as he could not do what the other three people did.

Rana Daggubati further added that Chaitanya is younger than him age-wise, yet he has accomplished everything before Rana did. Rana added that Chaitanya was younger than him yet he finished college first, got married first, and now he has done a film with his uncle before Rana could. He also expressed that it is one of the biggest milestones for Suresh Productions as it has brought together Chaitanya and Venkatesh in a film as the audience wanted to see it. He also anticipated that the fans will make the movie a milestone.

Venky Mama has an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Nasser, Parag Tyagi, Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh, and Brahmaj. While SS Thaman has composed the music, Prasad Murella handled cinematography, where editing was handled by as Prawin Pudi.

