'Time To Send These 4 To Hell': Raveena Tandon Hopes To See 'fitful End' To Nirbhaya Case

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has expressed her desire to see a 'fitful end' to the Nirbhaya rape case that shook the entire nation to its core 7 years ago. The actor took to her Twitter account and said that after a delay by so many years, with 'justice almost denied', Nirbhaya's soul can finally rest in peace on Friday morning when her rapists will be executed. She also stated that 'hell' is 'where they belong' after the savage gangrape and murder of 'Nirbhaya'.

Hopefully we will see a fitful end to the saga.Justice after 7 years , delayed, is almost justice denied. May #nirbhayas soul finally rest in peace.Time to send these 4 to hell where they belong.#NirbhayaCaseConvicts — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 19, 2020

As per agency reports, Tihar Jail on Thursday prepared the ground to hang the four men convicted in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case after several dummy runs and officials brushing up on details specified in the jail manual. Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) are scheduled to be hanged on Friday at 5.30 AM.

What is the Nirbhaya rape and murder case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

