'Reena Ki Kahaani' To Release On Human Rights Day; Will Shed Light On Human Trafficking

The director and producer of the internationally acclaimed documentary In Our World, Shred Shreedhar is set to release Reena Ki Kahaani on December 10. Slated to release on the occasion of Human Rights Day, the nine-and-a-half-minute animated film is based on a real-life heart-wrenching story of human trafficking. The film will focus on the threats of criminals lurking in society, ready to pounce on their next victim who will face the horrors of human trafficking.

As mentioned earlier, the film - based on real-life events - traces the ordeal of a girl with big dreams falling prey to false and conniving ways of human traffickers as well as her subsequent rescue. The movie will not only shed light on the atrocity but also the event that facilitates the criminals to lure their targets. The film will also focus on how criminals target the weaker section of society and snatch away their dreams and lives.

The movie will also exemplify how people can stay alert and recognise the potential threats in society. Talking about the same, director Shred Shreedhar said, ''I hope that with this film, a heinous crime like human trafficking gets talked about more in the mainstream media. We have films on various social issues. Human trafficking for sex trade, bonded labour and slavery is a billion-dollar industry that gets lost in the news items. More importantly, people need to be aware on how to identify vulnerabilities and threats.”

Additionally, the director hopes to rightly commemorate the event of Human Rights Day through his film by stating, ''What better day to highlight this reassuring story of courage and human grit in the face of a brutal violation of human rights and spirit? Nothing celebrates Human Rights Day as the rise and triumph of the human spirit in Reena’s story.”