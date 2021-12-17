'Reply 1988' Actor Hyeri To File Lawsuit In Response To Malicious Comments Targeting Her

Actor Lee Hye-ri, who goes by Hyeri, has decided to take legal actions against the people posting hateful comments and threats on social media platforms. In a lengthy statement issued by her agency, the actor addressed the nature of the malicious comments she constantly receives. After trying to overlook them, the agency has finally decided to stand up for their artist. Read the statement below.

Hyeri to take legal actions against haters

As per a report from Soompi, the 27-year-old singer's agency Creative Group ING issued a statement addressing hurtful comments and threats online directed at the singer. After noticing a surge in the unkind posts, the company decided to file a lawsuit against the users as a counter. They wrote, ''Recently, there has been a surge in malicious posts targeting our artist Hyeri such as libel, personal attacks, sexual harassment, and defamation of character. We are therefore informing you that we will be taking legal action in response to these posts.''

The company further added that they attempted to 'overlook' such posts citing 'freedom of speech', however, considering the severity of a few comments, the agency will move forward to filing a lawsuit. They added, ''Despite our own continuous monitoring and all the reports we received, we have tried to overlook [these posts] as “freedom of expression.” However, we have decided that the actions of certain individuals who have continuously targeted Hyeri with groundless malicious posts have gone beyond the level where we can just stand by and watch.''

They concluded the statement by writing, ''Therefore, using our own continuous monitoring and the evidence we receive in reports, our agency plans to move forward with filing a lawsuit through a legal representative, and we will be making a firm response without leniency.''

More on Hyeri

The singer and actor made her debut in the South Korean entertainment industry as a member of the popular girl group Girl's Day under Dream T Entertainment in 2010. The four-member idol group enjoyed massive success with their superhit songs like Something, Darling, Ring My Bell, and more. Their last album dates back to 2017 titled Everyday #5. She also successfully ventured into acting in the 2015 series Reply 1988 which went on to become the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history at the time of its release.

(Image: Instagram/@hyeri_0609)