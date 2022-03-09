Last Updated:

Russian Designer Dropped From Paris Fashion Week Calendar Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin has been dropped out of Paris Fashion Week Calendar.

Image: Twitter/@vYudashkin/AP


As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the 14th day, the aggression escalates as troops continue to carry out the special military operation declared by Russia's President Vladimir Putin on February 25 in the war-hit country. From bombardment of military bases to heaving shelling on residential areas, innocent citizens have emerged as the victims of the ongoing offensive. As per United Nations, more than millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes since the invasion.

As the humanitarian crisis continues to escalate, people from across the world are joining forces to provide financial aid to distressed civilians. Meanwhile, big shot organizations like Netflix, McDonald's, Apple and more have pulled out of Russia amid Ukraine's invasion. Adding to the list, Paris Fashion Week has reportedly dropped a Russian designer citing his affiliation to the regime that has claimed hundreds of lives. 

Paris Fashion Week drops Russian designer

As per People Magazine, Valentin Yudashkin, who has been associated with the Paris Fashion Week calendar since 2006, has been dropped for this year's edition by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. In an interview with WWD, Fédération president Ralph Toledano explained the reasons behind the decision whilst clearing the federation's stance in the Russia- Ukraine war. He said, ''We have a firm stance against the initiative taken by the president of the Russian Federation,''

Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode's official Twitter handle issued a statement amid Russia invasion that read, ''The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode is committed to providing assistance to the Ukrainian people amidst this humanitarian crisis. Its members will subsequently make donations via the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.''

President Ralph Toledano further explained that they have 'nothing against Russian', however, ''we will not support or accept to have in our calendar those who support his position'' Furthermore, he revealed that after extensive research by the team, they found out that Valentin Yudashkin 'is an affiliate of the regime'. He continued, ''As such, I consider that he doesn't have a place in the calendar,'' He also revealed that Yudashkin had designed uniforms for the Russian military. 

Image: Twitter/@vYudashkin/AP

Tags: russian, ukraine, paris fashion week
First Published:
