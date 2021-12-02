KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Pose Publicly For 1st Time At Ahan's Debut Premiere 'Tadap'

The who's who of the film world came out for the premiere of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's debut Tadap on Wednesday. However, the appearance that grabbed eyeballs was of cricketer KL Rahul. The Team India star is in a relationship with Ahan's sister, actor Athiya Shetty, and the couple were at the centre of the spotlight at the event.

Not just did the couple pose together for the cameras for the first time, they also posed with Athiya's family. This was the latest gesture after Athiya accompanied him for his professional tours, with Rahul making it official on Instagram.

KL Rahul poses with Athiya Shetty & family at Ahan Shetty's debut premiere

Athiya donned an all-black ensemble and KL Rahul matched it with a t-shirt over his khaki suit. They were all smiles for the cameras as they wrapped their arms around each other and posed at the event.

Later, the duo joined the debutant actor and the sibling duo's parents, Suniel and Mana Shetty, in front of the media persons. Ahan wore a black jacket and sported a formal look. While the veteran was suited up in grey, Mana donned an electric blue dress.

Also, joining the group was Ahan's girlfriend Tania Shroff, who too had black on her outfit, along with a light pink top.

This is not the first time that KL Rahul and Ahan Shetty have been spotted together. Previously, the newcomer had spent time with the opening batsman in England ahead of India's Test series. The duo was seen on the streets, running with a dog.

Meanwhile, the other stars who attended the premiere were Abhishek Bachchan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff-Ayesha Shroff, Mouni Roy, Remo D'Spiza, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Remo D'Souza, Meezaan Jaaferi, Armaan and Amaal Mallik, Ramesh Taurani and Gulshan Grover among others.

Ahan is paired along Tara Sutaria in the film. She too came out dressed in black. Producer of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala was present as well. Tadap releases on Friday. It has been directed by Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai fame Milan Luthria.