Samantha Akkineni Steps Into The Web World With The Family Man 2

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni will be soon making her digital debut opposite Manoj Bajpayee in the popular web series The Family Man 2. The web-series, based on an Indian spy, garnered a lot of fan following during its first season. The news was revealed on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Check out his post

The first season of the Family Man featured South Indian actor Priyamani in the lead role. This season will reportedly feature Samantha Akkineni in a negative role. It has been reported that Samantha is elated to play a negative role. The report added that the role offered to her by the makers is quite interesting and right up her ally. It also mentioned that the formalities are yet to be complemented and that she hasn’t signed the project yet, buy the formalities should be completed soon.

The entertainment gossip website also reported that half the shoot of the upcoming web-series is completed and the other half is expected to be finished by May 2020. Another entertainment website has stated that the creators of the show have given an official statement to a media portal, about the announcements of the second season. Reportedly, the creators said that the announcements will be made very soon. They also reportedly said that all the 10 episodes of the web-series will be released all at once like Netflix and Amazon typically do.

The first season of the Family Man was created by Krishna D.K., Raj Nidimoru. The series revolves around the life of a man who is a world-class spy and a middle-class husband, juggling both his personal and professional life. The web-series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Neeraj Madhav amongst others. The first season has 11 episodes and was released on September 20, 2019.

