Samantha Akkineni’s Birthday Wish For Husband Naga Chaitanya Screams Love

Celebrating your partners' birthday is always special and is the perfect occasion to express your love for them. Our celebrities are no different and leave no stone unturned to make the special day of their part even brighter. So it was needless to say that fans were expecting that the cutest birthday wish would come from Tollywood actor Samantha Akkineni on the occasion of her husband Naga Chaitanya's birthday today. Samantha did not disappoint her fans and took to social media to share a lovely picture with her husband along with a beautiful caption. She shared an adorable picture where she can be seen hugging Naga. Check out the picture below.

Samantha shared a heart-warming caption along with the birthday wish

In another picture, she shared a picture where Naga can be seen enjoying in the pool. But it was her beautiful caption which stole the show. She revealed that she prays every day for his happiness. Samantha further added how she is proud of her husband who went on to become the best version of himself with each passing year. The Oh Baby actor also said that the couple are stronger together. The birthday wish surely came as a huge treat for their die-hard fans.

Naga Chaitanya will soon be seen in the film NC19

Samantha recently also sent the internet into a frenzy as she could not stop drooling over her husband's smile on the first poster of this film, NC19. The Tollywood actor shared his first look for the upcoming release tentatively titled #NC19 on his social media handles. The poster featured Naga Chaitanya donning a sports jacket and grey pants. He also could be seen flashing his adorable smile which clearly won the hearts of his fans along with his beautiful wife. The Tadakha actor also had an important announcement to make along with his announcing the first poster. He mentioned in the post that the first glimpse from #NC19 will be revealed on November 23, 2019, i.e on his birthday today. The film will also feature Maari 2 actor Sai Pallavi as the female protagonist.

