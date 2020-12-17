Sandra Lee Opens Up About Emotional Flight Journey In New Instagram Post

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee recently opened up about how a film triggered her emtional breakdown. In an Instagram post, Lee talked about how she started crying during her flight after watching Little Women. Lee reflected upon how the last few years have been difficult for and now she hopes that 2021 turns out to be a good year for everybody. Find out more details about this Sandra Lee's emotional Instagram post here.

Celeb Chef Sandra Lee talks about her emotional flight journey

Celeb Chef has always been vocal about her personal and professional life on Instagram and social media in general. Recently, Lee revealed that she took a flight from New York to California. She added that she is now in Malibu and chose to watch Little Women on her flight journey. While watching the film she considered herself ‘Jo March’ one of the sisters of the March family.

But the movie ended up making her feel emotional and she cried all the way home. Sandra Lee revealed that she had been stuffing her emotions for too long. They all took over when she started watching the film. In this Instagram post, Sandra Lee revealed that the last 6 years “have been too much” for her. She hopes that 2021 turns out good for everybody. Take a look at Sandra Lee’s Instagram post here.

In the Instagram post mentioned above, Sandra Lee also revealed that she took a good bath and had some chicken noodle soup. She called this meal her “ultimate comfort meal”. In another Instagram post, the celebrity chef revealed that she is moving out of her house in New York. In this post, she discussed how hard this move-out was her as she had lived in the house since 2008. She called her last moments in this house “bittersweet”. Take a look Sandra Lee’s emotional Instagram post here.

According to People’s report, Sandra Lee split from Governor Andrew Cuomo after 14 years of being in a relationship. The pair split up in September last year. In an exclusive interview with the above-mentioned media portal, Sandra Lee deemed her relationship with Cuomo as “one of the greatest loves” of her life.

