Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Blessed With A Baby Girl; 'Please Keep Our 'Dua' In Your Duas'

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza earlier announced her pregnancy and had been sharing delightful glimpses of her pregnancy phase on social media leaving her fans in awe. As she was recently blessed with a baby girl, she announced the same through her social media handle revealing the name of her baby girl. Numerous celebrities took to the comments section and extended their love to her on becoming a mother.

Anam Mirza becomes mother to a baby girl

Anam Mirza recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of monochrome photos in which she can be seen posing for the camera donning a full-sleeved bodycon dress with a gleeful smile on her face. In the caption, she mentioned that they were blessed with a baby girl yesterday and revealed she and her baby both were doing well. She then revealed that they named the baby girl ‘Dua’ which means prayer and urged everyone to keep their Dua in their prayers. Adding to it, she also revealed that the photo shoot was done a couple of weeks ago and added how she couldn’t say no to it.

The caption read, “Yesterday, we were blessed with our babygirl, “Dua”. She’s doing well and so am I. Please keep Our Dua in your duas Did this photo shoot a few weeks ago. And I would’ve normally never done this but I just couldn’t say no to @smaritavinnakota and @nithishasriram” (sic)

Numerous celebrities and fans took to Anam Mirza’s latest Instagram post and congratulated her on becoming a mother to a baby girl. Neeti Mohan, Sagarika Ghatge and others penned heartfelt wishes for her and even mentioned that 'Dua' is a beautiful name. Even the fans showered blissful wishes for her in the comments as they extended their love to Anam and her family. Take a look at the reactions.

Image: Instagram/@anammirzaaa