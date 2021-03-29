Sanya Malhotra Recalls Being Rejected By Dharmesh In A Dance Audition 6 Yrs Ago; Watch

Sanya Malhotra who has been on a spree to promote her film Pagglait, during an episode of 'Dance Deewane', revealed that she was rejected in a dance reality show audition by the show's judge Dharmesh six years ago.

Sanya told Dharmesh, "Life has come a full circle for me today. Six years back, I had come to this studio for a dance-reality show audition and I did not clear it. And I remember, it was 1 a.m. in the night when I got free and I called my friend and said that I have not been able to get through and to come and pick me up. And you were there, Dharmesh sir. I was not able to clear it because of you. But now, I am here to promote my film." READ | What time does 'Pagglait' release on Netflix? Know all about the Sanya Malhotra starrer

Dharmesh in response too, "I think when you left, you left with a lot of courage that 'Mujhe ab karke dikhana hai'.

Watch the duo's banter here:

Details about Pagglait plot

The story of the film revolves around a young widow who learns how to face the family and find herself. Netflix’s description of the film reads, “Widowed soon after marriage, a young woman grapples with an inability to grieve, quirky relatives and a startling discovery about her late husband.” Check out the trailer of Pagglait below.

The film stars Sanya Malhotra, Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav in lead roles. Other cast members of the film include Sayani Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Natasha Rastogi, Rajesh Tailang, Meghna Malik, Jameel Khan, Chetan Sharma, Ananya Khare, and Bhupesh Pandya.

The shooting of the film started back in 2019. Production was delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The soundtrack of the film is composed by Arijit Singh. The film features approximately 20 plus songs, most of which have been sung by Arijit Singh.