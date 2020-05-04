Sapna Bhavnani & co help homeless man with treatment for injury, provide food, clothes

When the lockdown has created challenges for those belonging to the upper and middle class, one can imagine the situation for those belonging to the lowest strata. It’s tougher for those without a roof on their heads, food or a means of livelihood. An injury could make matters even worse.

READ: MS Dhoni's Hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani Turns Bodyguard To Help Him Escape; Watch Video

Sapna Bhavnani recently spotted one such man on the streets of Mumbai. The celebrity hairstylist and documentary filmmaker was extremely affected with the plight of a man, who had a big wound on his leg, sleeping near a waste bin in Andheri. Sapna called the Mumbai Police, who arrived four hours later, after which the ambulance was called, but they refused to take him as he was alone.

She claimed he was ‘kicked out’ of the Cooper Hospital and even tagged CM Uddhav Thackeray to help.

Sorry for the graphic photos but he needs help. He was kicked out of Cooper Hospital.. he is in his senses just really weak and needs our help @CMOMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice @AUThackeray He is lying there by the dustbin. #mumbai #andheri #COVID__19 #lockdownindia pic.twitter.com/UPMQI2T08K — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) May 2, 2020

The next day, Sapna asked for a lift to travel from Bandra to Andheri and found the man lying at the same place. She tagged the Mumbai police and though she complained about their delay, they arrived at the location and called for the ambulance. However, the man named Umesh was stubborn and did not wish to go to the hospital. One can see in the video how Sapna was pleading with him to oblige.

Here are the posts

We found the man. He is still there with no help. This is just ridiculous and so inhumane. Can somehow call the cops and send them to #Andheri Juhu link road. #mumbai #RT @MumbaiPolice @mybmc pic.twitter.com/Pg5obP6XUy — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) May 2, 2020

I will give anything to have an ambulance .. no respect for life @MumbaiPolice I am here for an almost an hour. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/HKvzuRPclA — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) May 2, 2020

What a day today has been. Umesh Das one stubborn guy.. had to beg to take him to the hospital. Didn’t know someone was taking a video. His condition broke my ❤️ Thank you @sofyanshaik for coming from Jogeshwari to Bandra to take me to Andheri and staying till the end ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BDuaHzMbff — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) May 2, 2020

He was finally taken to the Cooper hospital where his wound was treated upon.

All is well pic.twitter.com/3aToYmXQim — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) May 2, 2020

READ: Med Students Help Homeless During Virus Lockdown

Sapna later shared that he was safe, after taking medicines, food and even finding a place to sleep for the night. The hairstylist even planned to give him a new haircut.

Even Mumbai Police acknowledged the work done by Sapna and two others named Afroz Shah and Sofyan Shaikh in the cause. She also conveyed her gratitude to her teammates.

Umesh Das Ji, a resident of West Bengal, who lives in Bharat Nagar, was provided with all the necessary help and care by the Versova police, with help of social workers Afroz, Sapna & Sufiya #MumbaiFirst https://t.co/sXlE6GBtEa pic.twitter.com/hCLQO116P5 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 2, 2020

Thank you @AfrozShah1 for joining @sofyanshaik and I in getting Umesh to the hospital. We would not have been successful without your resources. Thank you @MumbaiPolice for calling the ambulance and taking him to cooper hospital. So proud of our @khaanachahiye team❤️ #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/ELMXf1DoXG — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) May 2, 2020

thank you @Sofyanshaikh and @AfrozShah1 for all your help and love with Umesh yesterday .. I could not have done it on my own. Thank you @MumbaiPolice

for finally stepping up and calling the ambulance :) I know i'm a tough one to deal with but thats the call of the hour! https://t.co/JRRo5Ratnj — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) May 3, 2020

As he wore a new T-shirst after the treatment, Sapna was impressed and requested help for them to find a place to house him and ‘mataji’, especially with the impending rains.

Thank you @AfrozShah1 for taking Umesh for his bandage change. And also this yellow tee looks amazing on him 😊 Anyone know of any shelter around Bharat Nagar #andheri that can house him and mataji for the rains ?? #help they don’t want to move out of their neighbourhood #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/7y8IEgWBDV — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) May 4, 2020

READ: Boston Aims To Test All Homeless For Coronavirus

READ: Hailstorm Leaves 4,200 People Homeless In Tripura

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.