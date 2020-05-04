Sapna Bhavnani & Co Help Homeless Man With Treatment For Injury, Provide Food, Clothes

Sapna Bhavnani, along with two youngsters, helped a homeless man by arranging for the treatment of his leg injury and providing him with food and clothes.

When the lockdown has created challenges for those belonging to the upper and middle class, one can imagine the situation for those belonging to the lowest strata. It’s tougher for those without a roof on their heads, food or a means of livelihood. An injury could make matters even worse.

Sapna Bhavnani recently spotted one such man on the streets of Mumbai. The celebrity hairstylist and documentary filmmaker was extremely affected with the plight of a man, who had a big wound on his leg, sleeping near a waste bin in Andheri. Sapna called the Mumbai Police, who arrived four hours later, after which the ambulance was called, but they refused to take him as he was alone.

She claimed he was ‘kicked out’ of the Cooper Hospital and even tagged CM Uddhav Thackeray to help.

The next day, Sapna asked for a lift to travel from Bandra to Andheri and found the man lying at the same place. She tagged the Mumbai police and though she complained about their delay, they arrived at the location and called for the ambulance. However, the man named Umesh was stubborn and did not wish to go to the hospital. One can see in the video how Sapna was pleading with him to oblige.

He was finally taken to the Cooper hospital where his wound was treated upon.

Sapna later shared that he was safe, after taking medicines, food and even finding a place to sleep for the night. The hairstylist even planned to give him a new haircut.

Even Mumbai Police acknowledged the work done by Sapna and two others named Afroz Shah and Sofyan Shaikh in the cause. She also conveyed her gratitude to her teammates.

As he wore a new T-shirst after the treatment, Sapna was impressed and requested help for them to find a place to house him and ‘mataji’, especially with the impending rains.

