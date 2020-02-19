MS Dhoni's Hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani Turns Bodyguard To Help Him Escape; Watch Video

Indians are passionate about cricket and the sport is an indispensable part of India. With the love of sport comes the love for sportsmen and MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains Indian cricket has ever seen. Indian cricket fans not just love him for his performance but also respect him for his spirit and character.

The immense love for Dhoni was visible at an event in Thane (23 km from Mumbai) when thousands came just to catch a glimpse of the cricketer. The situation though went a little out of line when he was almost mobbed by the fans but was rescued by his hairstylist and long time friend Sapna Bhavnani.

Bhavnani took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she turned into a bodyguard to help Dhoni escape the crowd who was approaching to click selfies with the cricketer.

After a long sabbatical from the game, MS Dhoni will now get back to business as he will start training with his teammates at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp from March 1 for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 'Thala' will be eyeing a comeback into the Indian team through IPL 2020. This season will be a crucial one for the former India captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things.

Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

