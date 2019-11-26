Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu Fans Set Up 'ground-breaking' 81-feet Cutout Of The Actor

The fact that the superstars of the South film industries are adored a bit more than we see in other parts of the country by their fans in well known. Most of the stars from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam industries receive love in various forms from their supporters. One of the common practices from the fans is to erect a massive cutout of their favourite superstars around the release date of their films. However, fans of Mahesh Babu could not wait till the release of the Telugu star’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. So not just one or two weeks, as the action-war movie reached 50 days within its release, fans erected a massive cutout to convey their excitement. The fans also termed it as ‘just a beginning’, giving an indication of more ‘ground-breaking celebrations’ that they plan to launch ahead of the release of the movie.

A 81-feet cutout of Mahesh Babu was set up at the Sudarshan 35mm Theatre in Hyderabad. The cutout featured the Telugu star in an intense look from one of the stills from the movie. He is dressed in a black T-shirt and Army camouflage pants and has an axe in his hand.

The picture was shared on Twitter with the caption, “The Massive Celebrations for #SarileruNeekevvaruTeaser was JUST THE BIGGINING. now its time for on-"ground breaking"celebrations and it begins in our Nizam Fort. Giant 81 Ft cutout erected in Sudharshan 35mm Theatre #SarilerNeekevvaru will be a treat to SUPER FANS.”

Here’s the post

The Massive Celebrations for #SarileruNeekevvaruTeaser was JUST THE BIGGINING. now its time for on-"ground breaking"celebrations and it begins in our Nizam Fort 🚩



Giant 81 Ft cutout erected in Sudharshan 35mm Theatre 🔥#SarilerNeekevvaru will be a treat to SUPER FANS 😎 pic.twitter.com/QdvFvEn7JV — Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) November 25, 2019

This is not the first time that fans have done so for Mahesh Babu. Previously, they have put out a cutout like this for most of his movies. This included the recent ones like Maharshi and Bharat Ane Nenu.

The teaser of Sarileru Neekevvaru was unveiled a few days ago. The video had featured Mahesh Babu as an Armyman. He is seen in some intense action sequences, while also delivering one trademark one-liners, something that will be a delight for the fans. Mahesh Babu is paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the movie. The film also features Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj. The movie, directed by Anil Ravipudi, releases on January 12, 2020, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

