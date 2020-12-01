'Shameless' Is India's Official Short Film Oscar Entry, Sayani Gupta Feels Ecstatic

Writer-director Keith Gomes' short film 'Shameless' has been selected as India's official entry at the 93rd Oscars in the 'Live Action Short Film' category. Sayani Gupta feels elated and revealed that she got the news recently as things were 'different' due to the pandemic.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sayani said that the team was only praying for it and now that the news is out, she feels 'great'. Talking about the film, Sayani said that it was made on a 'very small budget' with just 'few actors'. Gupta also asserted that in India many don't take short films seriously.

The short film that had released in April last year was picked from a list of five films that included Shaan Vyas' Natkhat, Aditya Kelgaonkar's Sound proof, and other short films 'Safar' and, 'Trapped'. The film that stars Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, and Rishabh Kapoor, has a narrative that dives into the theme of loss of human spirit due to technology, while it also attempts to raise relevant questions on the issues of entitlement, humanity, and empathy toward the migrant class.

The 15-minutes-long comedy-thriller revolves around the life of a work from home professional played by Dalal, who constantly orders food online and wakes up to find himself trapped by an exasperated and apologetic pizza delivery girl, essayed by Gupta.

The film was one of the finalists at the recently concluded 3rd edition of the Best of India Short Film Festival 2020 and is produced by Ashley Gomes and national award winner Sandeep Kamal, while the sound is designed by Oscar winner Resul Pookutty.

(with ANI inputs)

