Sayani Gupta Calls Out 'fake' Tweet On Her Name, Calls It 'bizarre & Scary'

Actor Sayani Gupta took to her Twitter handle to highlight a fake tweet on her name and clarified that she hasn't written that. Expressing shock, Sayani wrote, "How can someone do this?"

"So scary and bizarre. Apparently it's been happening a lot!," Sayani wrote in response to a user. Meanwhile, actor Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "It was not me," on a lighter note.

The fake tweet came after Sayani Gupta featured on the latest Tanishq ad and spoke about celebrating Diwali without crackers. The ad, which is no longer available on Tanishq's official social media platforms, starts with Sayani Gupta saying, "I'm hoping to be able to meet my mum after really long. Definitely no firecrackers. I don't think anyone should light any firecrackers. Lot of diyas. Lot of laughter hopefully and lot of positivity."

The ad received backlash and criticism for hurting religious sentiments, forcing the brand to take down the commercial.

Two months back, Sayani took a break from social media. In August, she announced that she is taking a digital detox,.

Sayani recently made it to the news when she shared that her recent web series, Four More Shots Please, won the Best Web Series Award at the 6th Web Series Festival Global in Hollywood this August. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sayani Gupta shared a poster of the series, which features the lead actors of the show. In her caption, Sayani Gupta thanked Web Series Festival Global for reminding them that their content can truly crossover. More so, Sayani Gupta wrote: ‘All the way from India to the heart of Hollywood.’

