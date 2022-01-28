Shatila Ekadashi 2022: Katha, Muhurat Time, Puja Vidhi And All Details You Need To Know

Shatila Ekadashi is considered the most significant day among the Hindus. Ekadashi is the 11th day of the Sukha Dasha when people all around the country dedicate themselves to prayers. The auspicious day of Shatila Ekadashi will be observed today i.e on January 28, Friday. The auspicious day coincides with the Krishna Paksha of Magh month. Here is more information about the Katha, Muhurat Time, Puja Vidhi and other details. Read on to know more.

About the significance of Shatila Ekadashi

On this day, Lord Vishnu devotees observe a day-long fast. The fast for Shatila is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the Magha month. It is necessary to use sesame seeds in the Puja Vidhi while worshipping lord Vishnu during the fast.

About the Shatila Ekadashi Katha

Lord Vishnu is worshipped on the day of Shatila Ekadashi. Donating sesame in six forms during this fast is very fruitful. The person who donates sesame in all the forms gets a place in heaven for that many thousand years. According to the fasting story of Shatila Ekadashi, there lived a Brahmin in ancient times who was doing strict fasting and worshipping Lord Vishnu. Although he was very pious he never used to donate anything.

Lord Vishnu was pleased with him and he went to the Brahmin in the form of a beggar and asked for alms from him. Brahmin gave him an earthen lump in alms. Lord took him to Baikunth Lok. Because of donating soil, a palace was found in Baikunth Lok, but there was nothing in his house. Seeing all this, he said to Lord Vishnu that he have fasted and worshipped the lord throughout his life but there is nothing in the house. Then the Lord explained to him the importance of donating things to needy people. There are several other stories too behind Shatila Ekadashi.

Shatila Ekadashi Muhurat time

The Shatila Ekadashi 2022 Tithi begins at 02:16 AM.on Jan 28, 2022, and ends at 11:35 PM on Jan 28, 2022. Parana for devotees fasting on Shatila Ekadashi is on Saturday, from 07:14 AM to 09:29 AM.

Shatila Ekadashi Vidhi

Use sesame seeds while worshipping Lord Vishnu on the day and offer it to him as a Prasad.

People who are fasting should consume items made from Sesame seeds.

It is also considered auspicious to donate sesame seeds.

