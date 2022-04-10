Siblings Day 2022: History, Origin, Significance & All You Need To Know About Special Day

The day to celebrate one of the most valuable bonds, siblingship, has finally arrived. Every year, the day is celebrated globally in a bid to celebrate a person's first best friend in life, the one whom they grew up with, one who is aware of each of our little secrets, the one whom stood by us through tough times and is our go-to person at any moods. Siblings Day began to be observed globally on April 10th every year to mark the celebration of the bond shared by siblings with one another.

The day holds significance as it focuses on the importance of the presence of siblings in each other's life, from playing jokes on each other to supporting each other. However, many think of this bond as a bitter-sweet one. Meanwhile, many countries like India, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom celebrate Siblings Day.

Origin of Siblings Day

It is believed that Claudia Evert, the founder, and director of the Siblings Day Foundation and Siblings Day, initiated the celebration in the United States on her sister Lisette’s birth anniversary as she wanted to commemorate the memory of her brother and sister who died at an early age. The day was officially recognised in the year 1997 and ever since then, the foundation worked towards spreading awareness worldwide on the special day which honours the love and sacrifices our siblings make for us.

Significance of Siblings Day

Considering that it is the day for siblings and the most beautiful bond, the significance of the day is to remind them that we value every effort they make for us in our lives. Raksha Bandhan is another occasion that is celebrated by Indians to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. Siblings are everything, they are the best companions, best secret keepers, best support system all in one person.