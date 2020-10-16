Singaporean Rapper Yung Raja's Latest Single 'The Dance Song' Cannot Be Missed

Yung Raja, one of Singapore's promising rappers has released his latest Tamil-English single — 'The Dance song' and the music video will definitely leave you in high spirits! The video is produced by Singapore-based Flightsch.

With references to Tamil cinema, dosa, billionaires of India, and pop culture, Yung Raja sure brings the right tunes and beats with an amazing rap. In the music video directed by Singapore-based filmmaker Jasper Tan aka Vadbibes, Yung Raja will take you through the colourful streets of Singapore.

Some of the lyrics are, "SIM card illeh but I stay connected like Tata They wonder where raja at like the feller from Blue’s Clues Shtambi been dropping only once in a blue moon Somewhere in the ocean going bloop bloop (bloop) Putting my points across like I shoot hoops Kettimelum ‘dum dum’ Feller blow up like a time bomb ooh Superstars on me please look at my shoe Hotter than wanton soup..." [sic]

