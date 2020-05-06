Smriti Irani Pens Poem To Thank Lyricist Gulzar Who Is Helping Her Get Over 'Corona Blues'

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share a poem she wrote for legendary lyricist Gulzar. Thanking him for helping her get through the Corona blues, Smriti Irani wrote that there are many people in our lives who impact us 'unknowingly'.

“Jinki wajah se zindagi Gulzar hai aaj unse baat hui.Jinki kalam se gilahri ke joothe matar ka swaad aa jaye, Jinhone chappe chappe me charkha chalwaya shabdo ka. Jinki ek lakeer pe bade se bada sitara chaiyyan chaiyyan karta hua rel ki raftaar ki tarah dil ko chu jaye. Unko salaam. Kyuki unki kalam se Corona me bhi zindagi kahi na kahi Gulzar hai," her poem read which are some of the lyrics penned by Gulzar himself.

Smriti confessed in her post that she has been inspired by his craft over the years. She also revealed that they had a chat and she asked him, 'Sab Khairiyat Sir?'

Smriti Irani shares a video of Maniesh Paul singing 'Channa Mereya'; Watch

Smriti Irani trying 'Gibberish' challenge

The 44-year-old also tried her hand at the viral 'Guess the Gibberish' challenge on Instagram. Taking to stories, she posted two videos wherein she could be seen acing the challenge. In the first, she successfully cracked 'all huck each arm' as 'lucky charm'. Irani also guessed the second one 'huge act mend' correctly as ' Hugh Jackman' but surprisingly, the answer turned out to be 'Ryan Reynolds'. The answer for the second one left the minister stunned and her frowned expression said it all.

