Smriti Irani Shares A Video Of Maniesh Paul Singing 'Channa Mereya'; Watch

Union Minister Smriti Irani is a huge fan of Bollywood music like most of us. In past she had, many times, shared songs from her playlist including Shayad and Haan Main Galat from Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Recently, Irani shared a video clip that shows Television anchor and actor Maniesh Paul crooning Channa Mereya.

'In collaboration with Raghav Sachar'

The short video clip was Paul's collaboration with musician and Singer Raghav Sachar. While sharing the post, the Union Minister also remarked that ongoing lockdown had "unlocked unexpressed and unknown” potentials in many of us. Presenting the collaboration, she wrote, "Here is yet another example - a man who laughed his way to the bank is singing his way into the hearts of many."

Read: Celebs Share Petition On Domestic Violence In Lockdown, Smriti Irani Terms It 'fake News'

Read: Smriti Irani Slams Congress For Defaming Amethi Admin With 'party Office Raided' Claim

The short clip features Paul crooning famous song Channa Mereya from 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and is joined by Sachar who also plays saxophone and a guitar. The post has captured everyone's attention racking up 35,385 views in just a few hours. It has also received appreciation from both, commoners and celebrities including Irani's close friend Ekta Kapoor. While many lauded, Paul and Sachar's composition other lauded Irani for promoting the work.

Yesterday, the 44-year-old also tried her hand at the viral 'Guess the Gibberish' challenge on Instagram. Taking to stories, she posted two videos wherein she could be seen acing the challenge. In the first, she successfully cracked 'all huck each arm' as 'lucky charm'. Irani also guessed the second one 'huge act mend' correctly as ' Hugh Jackman' but surprisingly, the answer turned out to be 'Ryan Reynolds'. The answer for the second one left the minister stunned and her frowned expression said it all.

Read: Smriti Irani Aces 'Guess The Gibberish' Challenge On Instagram; See Pics

Read: Rishi Kapoor No More: Smriti Irani Remembers He'd Remarked On Her Ministership, & Set Days

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.