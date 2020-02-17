Sobhita Dhulipala To Make Tamil Debut With Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to make her Tamil film debut with a Mani Ratnam directorial film. The actor's cryptic social media post sparked off the rumours, which was later confirmed by the makers, who in an official statement revealed details about Sobhita's role in the Mani Ratnam film. Here is all you need to know.

Sobhita Dhulipala to make her Tamil debut with a Mani Ratnam directorial

Reports have it that Sobhita Dhulipala has been signed by the makers of Ponniyin Selvan to play a prominent role in the historical drama. The movie that has completed its first schedule in Thailand has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Jayaram Ravi, Aiswarya Lekshmi, among others. The Mani Ratnam directorial is reported to be based on a popular Tamil novel that narrates the story of the past most thrillingly and engagingly. Ponniyin Selvan that will the hit screens soon, is bankrolled by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

All you need to know about Sobhita Dhulipala's role in 'Ponniyin Selvan'

According to reports, Sobhita Dhulipala will be playing the role of a princess in the Mani Ratnam directorial. The role essayed by Dhulipala is reported to be well-versed with dance forms like Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. Sobhita, who hails from Vizag, is a trained classical dancer and has reportedly joined the sets of Ponniyin Selvan.

Ponniyin Selvan, starring an array of popular Tamil and Hindi movie stars, is presently being shot in Hyderabad. As per reports, actors Jayaram Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will join the team of Ponniyin Selvan in the Hyderabad schedule. Going by the reports, Ponniyin Selvan will be made in two parts like the Baahubali franchise. The first part, which is currently under production, is slated to hit the theatres in early 2021.

