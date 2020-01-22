The Debate
Sobhita Dhulipala's Best Photos In Bright Coloured Outfits That Will Wow You

Television News

Sobhita Dhulipala came into limelight after the success of her web-series, 'Made In Heaven'. She is known for her fashion sense. See her stunning pictures.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sobhita Dhulipala

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala made her way to screens with Raman Raghav 2.0. Since after her debut, Dhulipala and her acting chops have earned a legion of fans. Whether its gracing magazine covers, attending events or walking the length of the runway, she manages to do it all, looking striking each time. Here are times when she stunned in bright coloured outfits.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala's Most Stunning Looks That You Must Check Out

Bright coloured outfits of The Ghost Stories actor Sobhita Dhulipala

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on

The actor is looking mesmerising in the pink outfit. She wore a long backless pink coloured net gown for the photoshoot of the magazine urbane. In the picture, she is seen sitting on a couch in the middle of the pool. Her wavy hairs and glossy looks caught everyone’s attention.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Best In Saree; Here Is The Proof | Pics Inside

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on

The actor wore this multi-coloured dress for the photoshoot of Reverie India. With the wet hair and nude makeup, the actor is looking hot in the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on

The actor is looking pretty in all orange shade lehenga choli. With the fine jewellery of rings, bracelets, necklace and mang-tika, the actor opted for the nude make-up look. She chose yellow coloured dupatta to have a perfect match with her outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on

The actor is looking ravishing in a blue dress which she tied with a brown coloured dress around the waist. She opted for fine jewellery from Harini fine jewellery which includes heavy short necklace, a big ring on the finger, sets of bracelets and small tikka.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala: Actors Need To Reflect Conflict Of Current Times

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Her Experience Of Playing Rosy In Moothon

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
