Sobhita Dhulipala's Best Photos In Bright Coloured Outfits That Will Wow You

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala made her way to screens with Raman Raghav 2.0. Since after her debut, Dhulipala and her acting chops have earned a legion of fans. Whether its gracing magazine covers, attending events or walking the length of the runway, she manages to do it all, looking striking each time. Here are times when she stunned in bright coloured outfits.

Bright coloured outfits of The Ghost Stories actor Sobhita Dhulipala

The actor is looking mesmerising in the pink outfit. She wore a long backless pink coloured net gown for the photoshoot of the magazine urbane. In the picture, she is seen sitting on a couch in the middle of the pool. Her wavy hairs and glossy looks caught everyone’s attention.

The actor wore this multi-coloured dress for the photoshoot of Reverie India. With the wet hair and nude makeup, the actor is looking hot in the picture.

The actor is looking pretty in all orange shade lehenga choli. With the fine jewellery of rings, bracelets, necklace and mang-tika, the actor opted for the nude make-up look. She chose yellow coloured dupatta to have a perfect match with her outfit.

The actor is looking ravishing in a blue dress which she tied with a brown coloured dress around the waist. She opted for fine jewellery from Harini fine jewellery which includes heavy short necklace, a big ring on the finger, sets of bracelets and small tikka.

