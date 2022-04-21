Sofia Richie Announces Engagement To Beau Elliot Grainge; 'Forever Isn’t Long Enough'

Sofia Richie announced her engagement to boyfriend Elliot Grainge via social media, while sharing glimpses of the dreamy proposal. The 23-year-old model, who has been dating Elliot for just over a year, could be seen in a gorgeous floral ensemble as Elliot knelt down on one knee and gave her the diamond rock.

The duo first sparked romance rumours in March 2021, however, have reportedly been friends for years. Elliot Grainge, who's also close friends with Sofia's brother Miles, is a music executive and son of the Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge.

Sofia Richie announces engagement to beau Elliot Grainge

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Sofia dropped a glimpse of the dreamy proposal, where one can see the duo surrounded by candles and white flowers amid a scenic location. In another picture shared by Sofia, she could be seen kissing Elliot as the gorgeous ring flashes on her ring finger. In the caption, she mentioned, "Forever isn’t long enough." Take a look.

Meanwhile, Elliot also marked the milestone by dropping a loved-up picture alongside his fiance and wrote, "She said yes". The duo received many congratulatory messages from their friends, including Paris Hilton. The socialite took to her Instagram stories to congratulate Sofia and wrote, "Congratulations @sofiarichie. So happy for you! Love you sis."

According to US Weekly, Richie was linked to Elliot shortly after her brief romances with Gil Ofer and Matthew Morton. She dropped a mushy elevator selfie with Grainge months after romance speculations, with a source telling the publication how 'happy' the two were with their relationship.

The source had then mentioned, "They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious." It further added, "Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together.”

The duo also recently stepped out together for the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars party, which marked their first official public event together.

Richie also grabbed headlines for her three-year-long relationship with Scott Disick. The duo was first linked in 2017 and called it quits later in August 2020.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ELLIOT)