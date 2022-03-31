Son Ye-Jin And Hyun Bin Are Married; Have A Look At Their First Official Wedding Photos

South Korea's beloved celebrity couple and Crash Landing On You co-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are all set to tie the knot in a lavish wedding on March 31, 2022. A few moments before their nuptials, the couple's agencies dropped their beautiful pictures as they were dressed in their wedding ensemble. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin announced their wedding last month.

As per a report by Soompi, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's respective agencies MSTeam and VAST Entertainment shared two pictures from the couple's wedding photoshoot ahead of their nuptials. The agencies also shared a statement that revealed the couple is set to tie the knot in a private ceremony. The agencies also thanked the actors' fans for their blessings and warm support for their new beginnings.

The statement read, "Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead." “We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received," the agencies added.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin looked beautiful in their wedding ensembles. The couple opted for two different white looks for their special day. While the first one saw Hyun Bin in an all-white suit, Son Ye-jin looked beautiful in a sheer white gown. For the second look, Hyun Bin looked dapper in a black and white tux. On the other hand, the gorgeous Son Ye-jin went for a sleeveless white gown with a long veil. Check their photos here.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's wedding announcement

Son Ye-jin took to her Instagram handle to announce her wedding with the love of her life Hyun Bin through a lengthy but heartfelt note. the actor shared a picture of a miniature wedding dress and penned how she wanted to express her feeling nicely to her fans. She wrote, "Before writing this article, I was very worried about how to express my feelings. I wanted to tell you this nicely. Because it's such a precious and important story... I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes..the person you think is right." "I'm infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness," she added.

Image: Instagram/@brideandbreakfasthk