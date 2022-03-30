Hyun Bin And Son Ye-jin To Reportedly Have Lavish Wedding; Here's All You Need To Know

Crash Landing On You co-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are all set to tie the knot with each other this year. With a well-established career and a massive following in South Korea individually, the duo is considered the power couple in the industry. After meeting again on the sets of the popular drama, the duo was soon reported to be dating.

Earlier this year, the two actors personally shared the news of their wedding to the fans and called their union 'destiny'. Since the announcement, the couple has been receiving love and blessings from fans around the world who also wished them the new beginnings of their life. Although the couple has been tight-lipped about their wedding, a new report suggests that the actors will have intimate yet lavish nuptials this March.

Everything to know about Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding

As per a report from Taiwan’s Apple Daily via The Straits Times, the 39-year-old is set to officially tie the knot with the Thirty‑Nine actor on March 31, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea. If the reports are to be believed, the place where the couple will hold their lavish wedding ceremony is an 'exclusive and secluded' venue that charges around US$500 to US$600 per guest.

The entire wedding is reportedly going to cost around NT$4 million. The sum translates to roughly around Rs 1.06 crore. The venue will also remain under tight security. Moreover, as per the outlet, the duo will exchange vows at Grand Walkerhill Seoul’s Aston House. The intimate wedding will also have around 200 guests.

More on Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin's wedding

In February this year, Son Ye-Jin took to her Instagram to share a picture of a small wedding dress where she announced her wedding with Hyun Bin in the caption. She wrote, ''Before writing this article, I was very worried about how to express my feelings. I wanted to tell a beautiful story. Because it's such a precious and important story... I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes..the person you think is right..^^ He is such a warm and reassuring person just being with him. I thought it was something unexpected for a man and a woman to meet, share their hearts, and promise a future... We came here naturally."

