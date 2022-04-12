Son Ye-jin And Hyun Bin's Wedding Pictures Are Straight Out Of A Fairytale; Take A Look

South Korea's beloved celebrity couple and Crash Landing On You co-stars Son Ye-Jin And Hyun Bin tied the knot in a lavish wedding on 31 March 2022. The couple's wedding was one of the most awaited in the celebrity world. While the couple's respective agencies dropped beautiful pictures from a pre-wedding photoshoot ahead of their nuptials, they recently shared some more photos from their fairytale wedding.

Taking to their social media handle, Son Ye-jin's agency, VAST Entertainment, recently dropped some breathtaking pictures of the newlyweds. In the photos, the couple could be seen sharing smiles together while standing under a beautiful floral arch. Hyun Bin wore a black coloured tuxedo for the wedding ceremony, while Son Ye-jin looked beautiful in a white off-shoulder gown and a long veil. She held a bouquet of flowers in her hand while she shared smiles with her husband.

The agency also shared pictures from the couple's dreamy reception. For the reception, Son Ye-jin wore a beige coloured gown with a lacy detailed top. She tied her hair with a beautiful headgear and accessorised her look with a pair of earrings. Hyun Bin looked dapper in a grey suit and beige tie. Sharing the pictures, VAST Entertainment wrote, "This is Vast Entertainment. On the 31st, actors Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin finished their wedding with your support and blessings. Thank you again for your support. (sic)" The couple's fans could not stop gushing over their fairytale wedding and wished them the best for this new chapter of their lives.

Son Ye-jin And Hyun Bin's pre-wedding pictures

Son Ye-jin and Hyun-Bin's agencies dropped some beautiful pre-wedding pictures of the couple right before their nuptials. The couple could be seen sharing smiles in different outfits in the photos. Sharing the pictures, the agencies asked fans to respect the couple's privacy during their wedding. Their statement read, "Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead."

(Image: @vast.ent/Instagram)